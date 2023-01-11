Bemidji Senior Center to hold first book club meeting
BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Senior Center is starting a book club and will hold its first meeting at 1 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, at the senior center, 216 Third St. NW.
"Join us for coffee, cookies and a discussion on how often to meet and the selection of our first book," a release said.
For more information, contact (218) 751-8836.
Minnesota's Senior LinkAge Line will host a virtual Medicare 101 class from 2 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19.
The Headwaters Regional Development Commission will offer a web-facilitated homebuyer education workshop from 4:30 to 9 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, and Tuesday, Jan. 24, via Zoom.
Bemidji Early Childhood Collaborative will host weekly Movement and Play events from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. each Friday through March 31 at the Boys and Girls Club, 1600 Minnesota Ave. NW.
CareerForce will hold a job search workshop for those ages 50 and older from 10:30 a.m. to noon, on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at the Bemidji Public Library, 509 America Ave. NW.