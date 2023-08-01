Bemidji Senior Center to hold Crazy Daze rummage, bake sale

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Senior Center is set to hold a Crazy Daze rummage and bake sale from noon to 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5.

The sale will be located at the senior center, 216 Third St. NW in downtown Bemidji.

All proceeds will benefit the Bemidji Senior Center, which is a 501c3 non-profit organization.