Bemidji Senior Center to hold Christmas gift wrap fundraiser

The Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a Neighborhood Candy Cane Hunt on Dec. 28, in multiple parks around Bemidji.

The Sanford Center invites the public to ring in 2023 at its New Year's Eve Bash set for 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, in the Sanford Center Ballroom, 1111 Event Center Drive NE.

The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department and Bemidji Community Education are partnering to offer DrumFit classes on Thursdays, Jan. 5-26, at the Paul Bunyan Center, 502 Minnesota Ave. NW.

Bemidji State's Department of Social Work was recently awarded a $100,000 grant by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota to train students pursuing the university’s addictions certificate program.

