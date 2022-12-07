First City Singers to perform free Christmas concert

BEMIDJI — The First City Singers will give a Christmas concert of beloved holiday songs at 4 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, at the Bemidji Senior Center, 216 Third St. NW.

An audience sing-along will conclude the concert. Tickets or reservations aren’t necessary to attend this free concert although seating is limited.

"The First City Singers is a group of 28 seniors who rehearse weekly and perform regularly at area senior housing units, nursing homes, the Beltrami County Fair and other community events," a release said. "Contact Headwaters Music and Arts if you would like to join this volunteer choir. No auditions necessary."