Bemidji Senior Center to hold book, bake sale March 18

The Bemidji Senior Center will host a bake and book sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, at the center, 216 Third St. NW.

Bemidji Senior Center.jpg
The Bemidji Senior Center is located at 216 Third St. NW in downtown Bemidji.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
March 14, 2023 10:17 AM

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Senior Center will host a bake and book sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, at the center, 216 Third St. NW.

The sale will feature all new book donations along with homemade baked goods from senior center bakers. All proceeds will go to support the senior center, a release said.

