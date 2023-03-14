Bemidji Senior Center to hold book, bake sale March 18
The Bemidji Senior Center will host a bake and book sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, at the center, 216 Third St. NW.
BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Senior Center will host a bake and book sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, at the center, 216 Third St. NW.
The sale will feature all new book donations along with homemade baked goods from senior center bakers. All proceeds will go to support the senior center, a release said.
ADVERTISEMENT