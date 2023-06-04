Bemidji Senior Center to hold antique car show, pancake breakfast

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Senior Center will host its annual antique car show and pancake breakfast from 8 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 10, at the senior center, 216 Third St. NW.

"Come to the Bemidji Senior Center for our monthly pancake then meander across the street and check out the antique cars," a release said.

For more information, contact (218) 751-8836.