Community

Bemidji Senior Center to hold antique car show, pancake breakfast

The Bemidji Senior Center will host its annual antique car show and pancake breakfast from 8 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 10, at the senior center, 216 Third St. NW.

Bemidji Senior Center.jpg
The Bemidji Senior Center is located at 216 Third St. NW in downtown Bemidji.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 2:44 PM

"Come to the Bemidji Senior Center for our monthly pancake then meander across the street and check out the antique cars," a release said.

For more information, contact (218) 751-8836.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
