Bemidji Senior Center to begin twice-monthly bingo Aug. 22

The Bemidji Senior Center will host its first twice-monthly bingo event at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 22, at the senior center, 216 Third St. NW.

Bemidji Senior Center.jpg
The Bemidji Senior Center is located at 216 Third St. NW in downtown Bemidji.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 11:16 AM

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Senior Center will host its first twice-monthly bingo event at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 22, at the senior center, 216 Third St. NW.

The event is free and open to the public. Come and enjoy a great game of bingo, fellowship and prizes.

For more information, call (218) 751-8836.

