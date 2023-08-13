Bemidji Senior Center to begin twice-monthly bingo Aug. 22
The Bemidji Senior Center will host its first twice-monthly bingo event at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 22, at the senior center, 216 Third St. NW.
The event is free and open to the public. Come and enjoy a great game of bingo, fellowship and prizes.
For more information, call (218) 751-8836.
