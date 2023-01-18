The Bemidji Senior Center will host the band Mixed Emotions at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at the senior center, 216 Third St. NW.

Bemidji State University will host its first Honors lecture of the spring 2023 semester, at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, in Hagg Sauer or via Zoom.

The Blackduck Senior Center will host a "Flannel Fling" event at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, at the senior center, 24 First St. SE.

The Minnesota Highway Safety Center will offer a 55-plus driver discount course from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Bemidji Senior Center, 216 Third St. NW.

Bemidji Senior Center seeking book donations The Bemidji Senior Center is currently seeking book donations. All books, new or used will be accepted and are appreciated, but the center asks for no encyclopedias or dictionaries.

