Bemidji Senior Center seeking book donations

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Senior Center is currently seeking book donations.
All books, new or used will be accepted and are appreciated, but the center asks for no encyclopedias or dictionaries.
For more information, contact (218) 751-8836 .
