Bemidji Senior Center receives donation from American Legion Post 14
American Legion Post No. 14 recently donated $2,500 to the Bemidji Senior Center.
We are part of The Trust Project.
American Legion Post No. 14 recently donated $2,500 to the Bemidji Senior Center.
"At our Veterans Day program, they came and did the Presentation of Color for us and then gifted us with this generous donation," Bemidji Senior Center Manager Verna Joy Lenker said in a release.
Bemidji State's Department of Social Work was recently awarded a $100,000 grant by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota to train students pursuing the university’s addictions certificate program.
The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department and Bemidji Community Education are partnering to offer DrumFit classes on Thursdays, Jan. 5-26, at the Paul Bunyan Center, 502 Minnesota Ave. NW.
The Sanford Center invites the public to ring in 2023 at its New Year's Eve Bash set for 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, in the Sanford Center Ballroom, 1111 Event Center Drive NE.
The Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a Neighborhood Candy Cane Hunt on Dec. 28, in multiple parks around Bemidji.