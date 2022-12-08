Bemidji Senior Center offers Tour of Lights
The Bemidji Senior Center is going on a Tour of Lights starting at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, courtesy of Bemidji Bus Lines.
"We will make one stop at Birch Haven to pick up some people who wish to join us," a release said. "The tour will be around two hours long. Please come to the center and sign-up so we have an accurate count or if you live at Birch Haven speak with Shirley to get signed up."
For more information contact, (218) 751-8836.
