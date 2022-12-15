Bemidji Senior Center offers bus trip to see 'Footloose'

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Senior Center will be taking a bus trip to the Chanhassen Dinner Theater to see "Footloose" on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

Dinner will be served at 11 a.m. followed by the show at 1 p.m.

The cost per non-member is $135 and the cost per member is $125. Those interested in joining the trip can sign up by Wednesday, Dec. 28, at the senior center, 216 Third St. NW.

For more information contact (218) 751-8836 .