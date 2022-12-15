Bemidji Senior Center offers bus trip to see 'Footloose'
The Bemidji Senior Center will be taking a bus trip to the Chanhassen Dinner Theater to see "Footloose" on Wednesday, Jan. 25.
We are part of The Trust Project.
BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Senior Center will be taking a bus trip to the Chanhassen Dinner Theater to see "Footloose" on Wednesday, Jan. 25.
Dinner will be served at 11 a.m. followed by the show at 1 p.m.
The cost per non-member is $135 and the cost per member is $125. Those interested in joining the trip can sign up by Wednesday, Dec. 28, at the senior center, 216 Third St. NW.
For more information contact (218) 751-8836 .
Bemidji State's Department of Social Work was recently awarded a $100,000 grant by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota to train students pursuing the university’s addictions certificate program.
The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department and Bemidji Community Education are partnering to offer DrumFit classes on Thursdays, Jan. 5-26, at the Paul Bunyan Center, 502 Minnesota Ave. NW.
The Sanford Center invites the public to ring in 2023 at its New Year's Eve Bash set for 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, in the Sanford Center Ballroom, 1111 Event Center Drive NE.
The Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a Neighborhood Candy Cane Hunt on Dec. 28, in multiple parks around Bemidji.