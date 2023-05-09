Bemidji Senior Center honors mothers this Mother's Day
The Bemidji Senior Center invites the public to honor our mothers this Mother's Day by making a donation to the center in her name or memory.
"Join Bemidji seniors in honoring our mothers by enriching the lives of all seniors in our community," a release said.
For more information, contact (218) 751-8836.
