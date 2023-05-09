99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

Bemidji Senior Center honors mothers this Mother's Day

The Bemidji Senior Center invites the public to honor our mothers this Mother's Day by making a donation to the center in her name or memory.

Bemidji Senior Center.jpg
The Bemidji Senior Center is located at 216 Third St. NW in downtown Bemidji.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 1:54 PM

"Join Bemidji seniors in honoring our mothers by enriching the lives of all seniors in our community," a release said.

For more information, contact (218) 751-8836.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
