99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, April 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Bemidji Senior Center, BECC to hold pancake breakfast

The Bemidji Senior Center will hold a pancake breakfast in collaboration with Bemidji Early Childhood Collaborative from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 8, at the senior center, 216 Third St. NW.

Close-up delicious pancakes, with fresh blueberries, strawberries and maple syrup on a light background. With copy space. Sweet maple syrup flows from a stack of pancake
The pancake breakfast is $7 for adults and over 12, $3 each for children 6-11, and free for children 5 and under.
Adobe stock photo
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 4:14 PM

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Senior Center will hold a pancake breakfast in collaboration with Bemidji Early Childhood Collaborative from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 8, at the senior center, 216 Third St. NW.

Bemidji Early Childhood Collaborative works with families with children from birth to 5 years old. This intergenerational event is designed to connect young children with senior citizens.

The pancake breakfast is $7 for adults and over 12, $3 each for children 6-11, and free for children 5 and under. Each child attending will receive a coloring sheet and crayons.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
unnamed (3) (1).jpg
Community
Keith Halverson elected local Minnesota Deer Hunters Association president
April 01, 2023 10:15 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Community
Parkinson's Support Group set to meet April 12
March 31, 2023 01:35 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Beltrami Area Service Collaborative web art.jpg
Community
Beltrami Area Service Collaborative set to meet April 12
March 31, 2023 10:43 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
040123.N.BP.HSTSHOW - 12.jpg
Local
Bemidji Jaycees' 44th Home, Sport and Travel Show is underway
March 31, 2023 08:45 PM
 · 
By  Annalise Braught
040123.S.BP.SNOWPICKLEBALL Jarad Syrstad.jpg.JPG
Sports
Shoveling out of a pickle: Local pickleball players make the most of public courts in winter months
March 31, 2023 11:05 AM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
Greater Minnesota Housing Fund.jpg
Health
Greater Minnesota Housing Fund creates initiative to connect health care systems to supportive housing
April 01, 2023 07:50 AM
 · 
By  Nicole Ronchetti
021220.N.BP.DEUCES.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Deuces Wild Dueling Pianos return to Bemidji May 13
February 11, 2020 07:20 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report