Bemidji Senior Center, BECC to hold pancake breakfast

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Senior Center will hold a pancake breakfast in collaboration with Bemidji Early Childhood Collaborative from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 8, at the senior center, 216 Third St. NW.

Bemidji Early Childhood Collaborative works with families with children from birth to 5 years old. This intergenerational event is designed to connect young children with senior citizens.

The pancake breakfast is $7 for adults and over 12, $3 each for children 6-11, and free for children 5 and under. Each child attending will receive a coloring sheet and crayons.