Community

Bemidji Senior Center 61st birthday celebration set for July 12

The Bemidji Senior Center is celebrating its 61st birthday at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 12, at the senior center.

Bemidji Senior Center.jpg
The Bemidji Senior Center is located at 216 Third St. NW in downtown Bemidji.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 2:00 PM

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Senior Center is celebrating its 61st birthday at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 12, at the senior center, 216 Third St. NW.

The free event will include an open house and cake will be served, a release said. Attendees can take a tour of the facility and visit the Community Resource Connection table.

Following the open house, the Classic Country Band will play its monthly concert from 1 to 3 p.m.

