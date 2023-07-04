Bemidji Senior Center 61st birthday celebration set for July 12

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Senior Center is celebrating its 61st birthday at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 12, at the senior center, 216 Third St. NW.

The free event will include an open house and cake will be served, a release said. Attendees can take a tour of the facility and visit the Community Resource Connection table.

Following the open house, the Classic Country Band will play its monthly concert from 1 to 3 p.m.