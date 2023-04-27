99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, April 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Bemidji Retired Military Club set to meet May 3

The Bemidji Retired Military Club will host a meeting on the first Wednesday of each month at a local restaurant for dinner and camaraderie. The next meeting is set for May 3.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 10:27 AM

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Retired Military Club will host a meeting on the first Wednesday of each month at a local restaurant for dinner and camaraderie. The next meeting is set for May 3.

"If you are a retired military veteran of any branch of service, we would love to have you join us," a release said.

For more information, contact (218) 759-1096 to get the name of the restaurant of the month and leave your name and number to reserve a spot.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
Bemidji Senior Center.jpg
Community
Bemidji Senior Center to host Cinco De Mayo celebration
April 26, 2023 02:01 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Quillan and Kim Roe
Arts and Entertainment
Entertainment Briefs: Behind the Bluegrass with the Roe Family Singers at the Ripple Center in Aitkin
April 26, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Community
Bemidji Lion's Club to host 42nd annual Flapjack Day Fundraiser
April 26, 2023 12:26 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Ruttger's Birchmont Lodge.jpg
Local
Ruttger’s Birchmont Lodge pays $13,000 fine for sewage violations near Lake Bemidji
April 26, 2023 11:20 AM
 · 
By  Nicole Ronchetti
Chef Dan’s Sip and Savor.jpg
Community
Sanford Center to host 'Chef Dan’s Sip and Savor' event April 30
April 19, 2023 01:07 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Allyssa Joseph.jpg
Local
Allyssa Joseph named VP for advancement at Bemidji State, Northwest Technical College
April 26, 2023 01:59 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Northern Minnesota Robotics Conference WEB.jpg
Local
NMRC names Bemidji, Cass Lake-Bena students to 2023 Minnesota State All-Academic Team
April 26, 2023 09:54 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report