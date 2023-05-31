99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Bemidji Retired Military Club set to meet June 7

The Bemidji Retired Military Club will host a meeting on the first Wednesday of each month at a local restaurant for dinner and camaraderie. The next meeting is set for June 7.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 1:32 PM

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Retired Military Club will host a meeting on the first Wednesday of each month at a local restaurant for dinner and camaraderie. The next meeting is set for June 7.

"If you are a retired military veteran of any branch of service, we would love to have you join us," a release said.

For more information, contact (218) 759-1096 to get the name of the restaurant of the month and leave your name and number to reserve a spot.

