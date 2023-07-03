Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Bemidji Retired Military Club set to meet July 5

The Bemidji Retired Military Club will host a meeting on the first Wednesday of each month at a local restaurant for dinner and camaraderie. The next meeting is set for July 5.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 11:03 AM

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Retired Military Club will host a meeting on the first Wednesday of each month at a local restaurant for dinner and camaraderie. The next meeting is set for July 5.

"If you are a retired military veteran of any branch of service, we would love to have you join us," a release said.

For more information, contact (218) 759-1096 to get the name of the restaurant of the month and leave your name and number to reserve a spot.

By Pioneer Staff Report
