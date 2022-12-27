Bemidji Retired Military Club set to meet Jan. 4
The Bemidji Retired Military Club will host a meeting on the first Wednesday of each month at a local restaurant for dinner and camaraderie.
"If you are a retired military veteran of any branch of service, we would love to have you join us," a release said.
For more information, contact (218) 759-1096 to get the name of the restaurant of the month and leave your name and number to reserve a spot.
