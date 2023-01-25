STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, January 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Bemidji Retired Military Club set to meet Feb. 1

The Bemidji Retired Military Club will host a meeting on the first Wednesday of each month at a local restaurant for dinner and camaraderie. The next meeting is set for Feb. 1.

By Pioneer Staff Report
January 25, 2023 12:00 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Retired Military Club will host a meeting on the first Wednesday of each month at a local restaurant for dinner and camaraderie. The next meeting is set for Feb. 1.

"If you are a retired military veteran of any branch of service, we would love to have you join us," a release said.

For more information, contact (218) 759-1096 to get the name of the restaurant of the month and leave your name and number to reserve a spot.

Related Topics: EVENTSTHINGS TO DO
By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
012523.N.BP.SNOWJOURNAWARDS Wanda's Wish.jpg
Community
Johnson-Jarvi, Wanda's Wish awards presented at Buena Vista Snowjourn
The Johnson-Jarvi Snowjourn Award and the first-ever Wanda's Wish Award were presented at the 42nd Annual Buena Vista Snowjourn awards ceremony on Jan. 14, at Buena Vista Ski Area.
January 25, 2023 01:06 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
100422.N.FF.HONORFLIGHT
North Dakota
2023 Veterans Honor Flight of ND/MN to take off again in April
The Honor Flight will take about 90 veterans from World War II and the Korean and Vietnam wars to Washington, D. C.
January 25, 2023 11:43 AM
 · 
By  Forum staff
3615776+082717.N.BP_.ARTBRIEFS Joanna Dymond.jpg
Community
Bemidji author Joanna Dymond to hold book signing
Bemidji mystery author Joanna Dymond will hold a book signing event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at Four Pines Bookstore, 102 Third St. NW.
January 25, 2023 08:33 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Salvation Army window display.jpg
Community
The Salvation Army has always been at the forefront of Bemidji's social services
The Salvation Army's work and enthusiasm to support Bemidji businesses and organizations spans decades.
January 25, 2023 07:50 AM
 · 
By  Cecelia McKeig, Special to the Pioneer