Local law enforcement officers recognized at Minnesota Twins game

MINNEAPOLIS — Several local law enforcement officers were recognized as DWI All-Star Enforcers on Sunday, Aug. 20, at the Minnesota Twins game at Target Field in Minneapolis.

According to a release, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety recognized more than 60 officers, troopers, deputies and prosecutors for their efforts to get impaired drivers off the road. They represent the DWI Enforcer All-Star team and were honored during Minnesota Twins pre-game activities.

“The DWI All-Stars do more than just arrest impaired drivers. They save lives, stop crashes and keep families from feeling the lifelong heartache of losing a loved one," OTS Director Mike Hanson said in the release.

Bemidji police officers Timothy Korinta, Jeff Amey and Rachel Kniss were recognized for their efforts in getting impaired drivers off the road.

Bemidji police officers Timothy Korinta, left, and Jeff Amey hold up their DWI All-Star Enforcer plaques. Not pictured: Officer Rachel Kniss. Contributed

Red Lake Police Department traffic safety officer Jesse Branch and police officer Chase Gallinger were recognized for their work and effort in keeping roads safe on the Red Lake Nation.

Red Lake Traffic Safety Officer Jesse Branch holds up his DWI All-Star Enforcer plaque. Contributed

Red Lake Police Officer Chase Gallinger holds up his DWI All-Star Enforcer plaque. Contributed

Beltrami County Sheriff's Office deputies Lavonte Hardie and Brandon Newhouse, and Bagley police officer Ken Olson were also recognized during the event.

In 2022, the All-Stars made 4,447 combined DWI arrests across Minnesota. Their efforts contributed to nearly 26,000 DWI arrests made by all of law enforcement last year.

Alcohol, prescription medication, recently legalized cannabis or any other drug can contribute to impairment and a DWI. The All-Stars' commitment to the safety of drivers, passengers, motorcyclists, bicyclists and pedestrians is protecting innocent lives, the release added.