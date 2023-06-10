99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Bemidji Public Library to present 'My Story' Pride Month program

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 4:32 PM

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Public Library will host "My Story," at 3 p.m. on Friday, June 16, in collaboration with Pride Support Network, at the library, 509 America Ave. NW.

The event will feature a variety of age-appropriate activities, including rainbow snacks, a resource table, a teen story slam where participants will read excerpts of stories celebrating inclusion and self-identity, and an LGBTQ+-friendly children’s story time featuring readings about belonging, inclusion and families, a release said.  

My Story is part of the library's summer reading program, "Find Your Voice," which will also include harpist and author Nicholas Carter on June 23, Magic Bob on June 24, Raptors Rule on June 30, Women in STEM on July 7, All About Eagles and Gardening at the Library on July 21, and a talent show July 28.

Summer reading participants are invited to sign up at krls.beanstack.org or at the library to track their books and earn fun prizes for reaching reading goals. Visit the library's Facebook page and website, KRLS.org for a full calendar of this year's events or call (218)-751-3963.

