SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Bemidji Public Library to host' Writers and Stories' event

The Bemidji Public Library will host Minnesota authors Marcie Rendon and Art Coulson for a Writers and Stories event at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, at the library, 509 America Ave.

marcie rendon (1).jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
December 08, 2022 02:05 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Public Library will host Minnesota authors Marcie Rendon and Art Coulson for a Writers and Stories event at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, at the library, 509 America Ave.

The free program will include readings by the authors, a joint presentation, and a question-and-answer session.

Rendon, a member of the White Earth Nation, was listed in Oprah Magazine 2020 as one of 31 Native American Authors to read. She is the author of Girl Gone Missing, nominated for the Sue Grafton Memorial award, as well as Murder on the Red River and the newly released Sinister Graves. A playwright as well as an author, Rendon has received a McKnight Distinguished Artist Award and the Pinckley Women’s Crime Novel Award, a release said.

Coulson is the author of more than a dozen books, graphic novels and plays. A born storyteller, Art served as the first executive director of the Wilma Mankiller Foundation in the Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma after a career in journalism that included a stint as editorial page editor of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. His book The Reluctant Storyteller was named a best book of 2020 by Bank Street and American Indians in Children’s Literature while Look, Grandma! Ni, Elisi! was named a best STEM children’s book by the National Science Teaching Association in 2021 and was featured on the inaugural broadcast of Reading Rainbow Live, the release said.

For more information, contact (218) 751-3963.

Related Topics: EVENTSTHINGS TO DOBEMIDJI PUBLIC LIBRARY
By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What to read next
Bemidji state university web art
Community
Bemidji State's social work department awarded $100,000 grant
Bemidji State's Department of Social Work was recently awarded a $100,000 grant by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota to train students pursuing the university’s addictions certificate program.
December 22, 2022 04:13 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Bemidji Parks and Recreation web art .jpg
Community
DrumFit fitness class series set for Jan. 5-25
The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department and Bemidji Community Education are partnering to offer DrumFit classes on Thursdays, Jan. 5-26, at the Paul Bunyan Center, 502 Minnesota Ave. NW.
December 21, 2022 11:36 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Sanford Center winter.jpg
Community
Sanford Center to host New Year's Eve Bash
The Sanford Center invites the public to ring in 2023 at its New Year's Eve Bash set for 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, in the Sanford Center Ballroom, 1111 Event Center Drive NE.
December 20, 2022 11:11 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Bemidji Parks and Recreation web art .jpg
Community
Parks and Rec to hold Neighborhood Candy Cane Hunt
The Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a Neighborhood Candy Cane Hunt on Dec. 28, in multiple parks around Bemidji.
December 18, 2022 08:31 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report