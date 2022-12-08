Bemidji Public Library to host' Writers and Stories' event

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Public Library will host Minnesota authors Marcie Rendon and Art Coulson for a Writers and Stories event at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, at the library, 509 America Ave.

The free program will include readings by the authors, a joint presentation, and a question-and-answer session.

Rendon, a member of the White Earth Nation, was listed in Oprah Magazine 2020 as one of 31 Native American Authors to read. She is the author of Girl Gone Missing, nominated for the Sue Grafton Memorial award, as well as Murder on the Red River and the newly released Sinister Graves. A playwright as well as an author, Rendon has received a McKnight Distinguished Artist Award and the Pinckley Women’s Crime Novel Award, a release said.

Coulson is the author of more than a dozen books, graphic novels and plays. A born storyteller, Art served as the first executive director of the Wilma Mankiller Foundation in the Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma after a career in journalism that included a stint as editorial page editor of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. His book The Reluctant Storyteller was named a best book of 2020 by Bank Street and American Indians in Children’s Literature while Look, Grandma! Ni, Elisi! was named a best STEM children’s book by the National Science Teaching Association in 2021 and was featured on the inaugural broadcast of Reading Rainbow Live, the release said.

For more information, contact (218) 751-3963.