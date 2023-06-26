Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Bemidji Public Library to host 'Women in STEM' workshop July 7

The Bemidji Public Library and Headwaters Science Center are set to host a "Women in STEM" workshop at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 7, at the library, 509 America Ave.

By Pioneer Staff Report
BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Public Library and Headwaters Science Center are set to host a "Women in STEM" workshop at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 7, at the library, 509 America Ave.

The event will focus on women and girls in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) fields and aims to inspire and encourage young people to explore careers in these areas, a release said.

Elle, a wildlife biologist student at Bemidji State University who also works at Headwaters Science Center, will lead a writing workshop and presentation about her journey with STEM, from obtaining her undergraduate degree to her work with the science center.

The event is free to attend and is part of the library's summer reading program. Visit KRLS.org for a full calendar of this year's events.

By Pioneer Staff Report
