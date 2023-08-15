Bemidji Public Library to host Red River Rainbow Seniors presentation Aug. 26

BEMIDJI — The Red River Rainbow Seniors will give their presentation, "Breaking Barriers: Harvesting LGBTQ Stories from the Northern Plains," at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at the Bemidji Public Library.

During the event, attendees will learn about an oral history project focused on the stories collected from LGBTQ elders in the region, a release said. Part of the Red River Rainbow Seniors' ongoing project, the three featured interviews vividly recall the challenges and triumphs of this pioneer generation in their own words.

The event is free and open to the public, and no registration is required. For further details, contact Larry Peterson at redriverrainboworalhistory@gmail.com.