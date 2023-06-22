Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Bemidji Public Library to host 'Raptors Rule' program

Bemidji Public Library
The Bemidji Public Library is located at 509 America Ave. NW.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 12:04 PM

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Public Library and Headwaters Science Center are teaming up to present "Raptors Rule" — an awe-inspiring display of Minnesota's live raptors, at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 30, at the library, at 509 America Ave.

The event will showcase three of the science center's raptors: O’Reilly a red-tailed hawk, Oswald a great horned owl and northern saw-whet owl Whoopi.

"You don't want to miss this free event as we explore the natural habitat and lifestyles of these magnificent creatures," a release said. The event is part of the library's summer reading program. Visit KRLS.org for a full calendar of this year's events.

