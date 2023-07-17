Bemidji Public Library to host Mark Christensen poetry reading

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Public Library is set to host a poetry reading with local author and poet Dr. Mark Christensen at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 24, at the library, at 509 America Ave.

Christensen will read from his latest poetry collection, titled "A Quick Reveal: Random Poetry of the Early Morning."

"Dr. Mark Christensen brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his creative pursuits," a release said. "A former Chair of the English Department at Bemidji State University, he has dedicated his academic career to fostering literary excellence."

Christensen has degrees in English education, composition and rhetoric, as well as poetry and creative nonfiction. He has previously published two collections of poetry.

For those who cannot attend in person, the event will be live-streamed on the Bemidji Public Library Facebook page.

ADVERTISEMENT

Visit KRLS.org for a full calendar of this year's events.