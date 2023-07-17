6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

Bemidji Public Library to host Mark Christensen poetry reading

The Bemidji Public Library is set to host a poetry reading with local author and poet Dr. Mark Christensen at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 24, at the library, at 509 America Ave.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 5:00 PM

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Public Library is set to host a poetry reading with local author and poet Dr. Mark Christensen at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 24, at the library, at 509 America Ave.

Christensen will read from his latest poetry collection, titled "A Quick Reveal: Random Poetry of the Early Morning."

"Dr. Mark Christensen brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his creative pursuits," a release said. "A former Chair of the English Department at Bemidji State University, he has dedicated his academic career to fostering literary excellence."

Christensen has degrees in English education, composition and rhetoric, as well as poetry and creative nonfiction. He has previously published two collections of poetry.

For those who cannot attend in person, the event will be live-streamed on the Bemidji Public Library Facebook page.

Visit KRLS.org for a full calendar of this year's events.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
