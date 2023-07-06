Bemidji Public Library to host 'Library Mascot Campaign' event July 14

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Public Library is set to host the League of Women Voters for a "Library Mascot Campaign" event at 3 p.m. on Friday, July 14, at the library, 509 America Ave. NW.

The all-ages event will feature a special storytime, information about the new state guidelines for pre-registering to vote for 16- and 17-year-olds, and a discussion on the importance of community involvement with local elections.

Participants will also have the chance to vote on their choice for the library mascot, a release said.

The event will feature Michelle Witte, executive director for the League of Women Voters of Minnesota, and Sam Streukens, civic engagement director.

Streukens will also distribute "I Will Vote" buttons and "Voting Violet" bookmarks, symbolizing the organization's commitment to promoting civic participation and encouraging everyone to exercise their right to vote, the release said.

The event is open to all ages and offers an opportunity for community members to learn about the electoral process and engage with the League of Women Voters.