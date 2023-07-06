Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Bemidji Public Library to host 'Library Mascot Campaign' event July 14

Bemidji Public Library
The Bemidji Public Library is located at 509 America Ave. NW.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 11:00 AM

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Public Library is set to host the League of Women Voters for a "Library Mascot Campaign" event at 3 p.m. on Friday, July 14, at the library, 509 America Ave. NW.

The all-ages event will feature a special storytime, information about the new state guidelines for pre-registering to vote for 16- and 17-year-olds, and a discussion on the importance of community involvement with local elections.

Participants will also have the chance to vote on their choice for the library mascot, a release said.

The event will feature Michelle Witte, executive director for the League of Women Voters of Minnesota, and Sam Streukens, civic engagement director.

Streukens will also distribute "I Will Vote" buttons and "Voting Violet" bookmarks, symbolizing the organization's commitment to promoting civic participation and encouraging everyone to exercise their right to vote, the release said.

The event is open to all ages and offers an opportunity for community members to learn about the electoral process and engage with the League of Women Voters.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
