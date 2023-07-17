Bemidji Public Library to host 'Gardening at the Library' program July 21

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Public Library and the Bemidji Garden Club are set to hold a "Gardening at the Library" program at 3 p.m. on Friday, July 21, at the library, 509 America Ave.

Participants will discover the beauty of native flowers and pollinators as they explore the library's front gardens, a release said. The event is geared toward kids and families.

"As we all know, birds and insects are facing challenges adapting to our changing world," the release said. "But, did you know that there are certain plants and flowers we can cultivate here in northern Minnesota to help them? In this free program, we'll learn about the best plants and flowers to put in our environment to support the key parts of our ecosystem."

Participants should come ready to get their hands dirty, and bring gloves and water bottles. For more information, call the library at (218) 751-3963 or visit krls.org/bemidji-public-library/.