Bemidji Public Library to host 'Bemidji's Got Talent' event July 28

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Public Library is set to host a "Bemidji's Got Talent" youth talent show at 3 p.m. on Friday, July 28, at the library.

At the event, participants have the opportunity to show off their unique talents, whether it be magic tricks, gymnastics, playing music, acting or another talent.

Participants must be between the ages of 5 and 13, a release said. The talent show is the finale of the library's summer reading program.

Pre-registration is required for participants to secure their spots. To register, call the library at (218) 751-3963 or email Alayna Nestberg at nestberga@krls.org.