Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, June 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Bemidji Public Library to hold annual book sale July 10-13

The Bemidji Public Library will hold its annual book sale July 10-13 at the Evangelical Free Church, 115 Carr Lake Road SW.

071021.N.BP.LIBRARYSALE
The Bemidji Public Library will hold its annual book sale July 10-13 at the Evangelical Free Church.
Pioneer file photo
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 9:44 AM

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Public Library will hold its annual book sale July 10-13 at the Evangelical Free Church, 115 Carr Lake Road SW.

Here's a look at the schedule for the week:

  • On Monday, July 10, the book sale will be open to Friends of the Bemidji Public Library members from 4 to 7 p.m. Sign-ups will be available at the door for those who want to become members.
  • Tuesday, July 11, and Wednesday, July 12, the book sale will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Over 15,000 books will be available, priced at $0.50-$1.
  • Thursday, July 15, is Bag Day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Bags to fill with books will be provided at the sale and cost $2 each.

Credit cards will not be accepted at the sale. The venue is handicap-accessible and has plenty of parking. For more information, visit the Bemidji Public Library Facebook page.

What To Read Next
Bemidji Parks and Recreation web art .jpg
Community
Heartsaver First Aid CPR and AED course available from Parks and Rec
June 29, 2023 09:51 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
BoardwalkMiniGolf_Check.jpg
Community
Boardwalk Mini Golf Classic raises $22,200 for Northwoods Battered Women's Shelter
June 28, 2023 05:21 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Community
Miss Northern Lakes scholarship pageant set for July 15
June 28, 2023 04:58 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Bemidji City Hall
Local
New cannabis legislation discussed by Bemidji City Council
June 27, 2023 12:25 PM
 · 
By  Nicole Ronchetti
062823.N.BP.BICENTENNIAL Lead.jpg
Local
Beltrami Bicentennial honors 200 years with stories of Italian explorer's life and journeys
June 26, 2023 03:51 PM
 · 
By  Dennis Doeden
120322.N.BP.FELLERMANCOLUMN 3.jpg
Northland Outdoors
New city-wide deer research project to take place in Bemidji
June 27, 2023 07:58 AM
 · 
By  Maggi Fellerman
Bemidji Area Schools web art.jpg
Local
Bemidji school board approves 2023-2024 preliminary budget, discusses MSHSL membership
June 27, 2023 11:56 AM
 · 
By  Daltyn Lofstrom