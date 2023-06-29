Bemidji Public Library to hold annual book sale July 10-13

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Public Library will hold its annual book sale July 10-13 at the Evangelical Free Church, 115 Carr Lake Road SW.

Here's a look at the schedule for the week:



On Monday, July 10, the book sale will be open to Friends of the Bemidji Public Library members from 4 to 7 p.m. Sign-ups will be available at the door for those who want to become members.

Tuesday, July 11, and Wednesday, July 12, the book sale will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Over 15,000 books will be available, priced at $0.50-$1.

Thursday, July 15, is Bag Day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Bags to fill with books will be provided at the sale and cost $2 each.

Credit cards will not be accepted at the sale. The venue is handicap-accessible and has plenty of parking. For more information, visit the Bemidji Public Library Facebook page.