Bemidji Public Library to hold annual book sale July 10-13
BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Public Library will hold its annual book sale July 10-13 at the Evangelical Free Church, 115 Carr Lake Road SW.
Here's a look at the schedule for the week:
- On Monday, July 10, the book sale will be open to Friends of the Bemidji Public Library members from 4 to 7 p.m. Sign-ups will be available at the door for those who want to become members.
- Tuesday, July 11, and Wednesday, July 12, the book sale will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Over 15,000 books will be available, priced at $0.50-$1.
- Thursday, July 15, is Bag Day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Bags to fill with books will be provided at the sale and cost $2 each.
Credit cards will not be accepted at the sale. The venue is handicap-accessible and has plenty of parking. For more information, visit the Bemidji Public Library Facebook page.
