Bemidji Public Library hosts 'Find Your Voice' summer reading program

The Bemidji Public Library's "Find Your Voice," summer reading program for children and young adults runs from June 1 through July 30 at the library, 509 America Ave. NW.

Bemidji Public Library
The Bemidji Public Library is located at 509 America Ave. NW.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 2:24 PM

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Public Library's "Find Your Voice," summer reading program for children and young adults runs from June 1 through July 30 at the library, 509 America Ave. NW.

During the program, the library will host a range of free activities for children, teens and adults to encourage and support a love of reading, a release said.

Events include My Story, on June 17, harpist and author Nicholas Carter on June 23, Magic Bob on June 24, Raptors Rule on June 30, Women in STEM on July 7, All About Eagles and Gardening at the Library on July 21, and a talent show July 28.

Sign up at krls.beanstack.org or at the library to track your books and earn fun prizes for reaching your reading goals and check our Facebook page and website, KRLS.org for a full calendar of this year's event or call (218)-751-3963.

