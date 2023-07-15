Bemidji P.E.O. Chapter AT awards scholarships to non-traditional students

Bemidji's P.E.O. Chapter AT recently awarded three scholarships to non-traditional students who are attending local post-secondary educational institutions.

One of our scholarship recipients, now studying social work, waited until her children finished college to go back to school and is also a new grandmother, a release said.

Another recipient is a single mother of five children and a foster parent who is majoring in social work with a minor in alcohol and drug counseling.

The third recipient and her spouse fell in love with Bemidji while visiting and love how the community gets out and enjoys the seasons, the release said. She is majoring in chemistry with an emphasis on criminalistics and minors in biology and criminal justice. Her goal is to work at the Bemidji branch of the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.