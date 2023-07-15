Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, July 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Bemidji P.E.O. Chapter AT awards scholarships to non-traditional students

Bemidji's P.E.O. Chapter AT recently awarded three scholarships to non-traditional students who are attending local post-secondary educational institutions.

071523.N.BP.PEO 1.jpg
Members of Bemidji's P.E.O. Chapter AT membership committee award scholarships to non-traditional students who are attending local post-secondary educational institutions.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 11:47 AM

Bemidji's P.E.O. Chapter AT recently awarded three scholarships to non-traditional students who are attending local post-secondary educational institutions.

One of our scholarship recipients, now studying social work, waited until her children finished college to go back to school and is also a new grandmother, a release said.

Another recipient is a single mother of five children and a foster parent who is majoring in social work with a minor in alcohol and drug counseling.

The third recipient and her spouse fell in love with Bemidji while visiting and love how the community gets out and enjoys the seasons, the release said. She is majoring in chemistry with an emphasis on criminalistics and minors in biology and criminal justice. Her goal is to work at the Bemidji branch of the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

071523.N.BP.PEO 2.jpg
Members of Bemidji's P.E.O. Chapter AT membership committee award a scholarship to a non-traditional student who is attending a local post-secondary educational institution.
Contributed

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
Education web art
Community
Students in the news, July 15
3h ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Bemidji Senior Center.jpg
Community
Bemidji Senior Center to host Pie in July fundraising event
21h ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Lutheran Social Services web art.jpg
Community
'Friends in the Kitchen' cooking class set for July 25
1d ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Beltrami County.jpg
Local
Beltrami County Commissioners move forward on housing trust fund ordinance
2d ago
 · 
By  Daltyn Lofstrom
071523.S.BP.SPEEDWAY (2).JPG
Sports
Devyn and Deryk Weleski have family ties to racing
1d ago
 · 
By  Dennis Peterson / Special to the Pioneer
FSA Ambulance lights
Local
UPDATED: Walker man identified after body recovered from Leech Lake
3d ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
071523.N.BP.HEADBIRDSENTENCE William Headbird.jpg
Local
Cass Lake man sentenced to 19.5 years in prison for 2nd-degree murder
1d ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report