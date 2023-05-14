Bemidji Middle School announces fine arts students of the month

Bemidji Middle School recently announced Liam Jacobson, Anja Hazelton, Hope Werner, Finnegan Fairchild and Evi Stodgell as fine arts students of the month.

The fine arts student of the month for art is eighth grader Liam Jacobson. His favorite thing to make is cartoons and he believes it is important to keep creating with our hands because it keeps people entertained. His favorite part of making things is seeing the final product and he loves to create because it’s fun.

The fine arts student of the month for choir is Anja Hazelton. She decided to join the choir this year because she really enjoys singing. She likes to learn new things about music and enjoys Mrs. Binstock teaching her new things. Besides choir, Hazelton also participates in musicals put on by the Bemidji Community Theater and middle school show choir. She also plays guitar and ukulele. In the future, Hazelton hopes to be in more musicals, sing for fun and take voice lessons.

Hope Werner is the band student of the month. She plays the trumpet and has a deep passion for music. She takes private lessons on her instrument, is involved in jazz ensemble, and is a section leader for her instrument in the eighth-grade band. Her leadership, dedication to her instrument and section, have earned her this honor. Recently, she picked up the clarinet because she loves the sound and challenge of it. “I want to be a professional musician someday. I find it really fun to master advanced techniques on my instrument,” she said. This summer Werner will be spending time with the Bemidji marching band as one of the newest members of the color guard.

The fine arts student of the month for art workshop is Finnegan Fairchild. He is in sixth grade, and is taking art workshop class and attends the after-school outdoors art club. He is really excited to make a wooden fishing lure because he will use it fishing this summer. He thinks it’s important for humans to keep creating things with their hands in this digital age because we can take pride in our creations and they mean more to us if we made them. He said that he creates things because it’s fun to see what he can make from his imagination.

ADVERTISEMENT

The orchestra fine arts student of the month is Evi Stodgell. She plays the violin in the eighth grade. Her favorite type of music to play is very dramatic music or music that has a darker sound. What she enjoys most about orchestra is trying and learning new music. Her future goals are to learn more advanced techniques, like using vibrato during pieces. Stodgell was chosen this month because of her hard work, great attitude and always coming prepared for class.