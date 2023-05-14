99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, May 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Bemidji Middle School announces fine arts students of the month

Bemidji Middle School recently announced Liam Jacobson, Anja Hazelton, Hope Werner, Finnegan Fairchild and Evi Stodgell as fine arts students of the month.

051323.N.BP.APRILSTUDENTS.jpg
Pictured from left on top: Artwork by Liam Jacobson, Anja Hazelton, Hope Werner and Finnegan Fairchild. Not pictured: Evi Stodgell.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 11:55 AM

Bemidji Middle School recently announced Liam Jacobson, Anja Hazelton, Hope Werner, Finnegan Fairchild and Evi Stodgell as fine arts students of the month.

The fine arts student of the month for art is eighth grader Liam Jacobson. His favorite thing to make is cartoons and he believes it is important to keep creating with our hands because it keeps people entertained. His favorite part of making things is seeing the final product and he loves to create because it’s fun.

The fine arts student of the month for choir is Anja Hazelton. She decided to join the choir this year because she really enjoys singing. She likes to learn new things about music and enjoys Mrs. Binstock teaching her new things. Besides choir, Hazelton also participates in musicals put on by the Bemidji Community Theater and middle school show choir. She also plays guitar and ukulele. In the future, Hazelton hopes to be in more musicals, sing for fun and take voice lessons.

Hope Werner is the band student of the month. She plays the trumpet and has a deep passion for music. She takes private lessons on her instrument, is involved in jazz ensemble, and is a section leader for her instrument in the eighth-grade band. Her leadership, dedication to her instrument and section, have earned her this honor. Recently, she picked up the clarinet because she loves the sound and challenge of it. “I want to be a professional musician someday. I find it really fun to master advanced techniques on my instrument,” she said. This summer Werner will be spending time with the Bemidji marching band as one of the newest members of the color guard.

The fine arts student of the month for art workshop is Finnegan Fairchild. He is in sixth grade, and is taking art workshop class and attends the after-school outdoors art club. He is really excited to make a wooden fishing lure because he will use it fishing this summer. He thinks it’s important for humans to keep creating things with their hands in this digital age because we can take pride in our creations and they mean more to us if we made them. He said that he creates things because it’s fun to see what he can make from his imagination.

ADVERTISEMENT

The orchestra fine arts student of the month is Evi Stodgell. She plays the violin in the eighth grade. Her favorite type of music to play is very dramatic music or music that has a darker sound. What she enjoys most about orchestra is trying and learning new music. Her future goals are to learn more advanced techniques, like using vibrato during pieces. Stodgell was chosen this month because of her hard work, great attitude and always coming prepared for class.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
Boys and Girls club donation (1).jpg
Community
Bemidji Sunrise Rotary donates $500 to Boys and Girls Club
May 14, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
White Earth Debwe Motorcycle Club.jpg
Community
White Earth Nation Debwe Motorcycle Club donates blanket to Ride for the Troops
May 13, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Hatchet House.jpeg
Community
Hatchet House's first-ever Poker Run raises $1,800 for United Way
May 13, 2023 10:30 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
021823.S.BP.BHSWRES Rance Bahr.jpg
Prep
WRESTLING: Rance Bahr steps down as Jacks’ head coach, will ‘pursue other options’ in local wrestling scene
May 11, 2023 12:55 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
Vena Cobenais.jpeg
Local
A passion for learning: Red Lake Nation College grad Vena Cobenais accomplishes longtime goal
May 13, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Daltyn Lofstrom
051323.N.BP.SCHOOLCRAFT1.jpg
Local
Schoolcraft students collect garbage as part of 'Better World Day'
May 12, 2023 11:10 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
051323.OP.BP.HENGELCOLUMN.png
Columns
DAVE HENGEL COLUMN: Respect for those ‘in the Arena’
May 13, 2023 06:50 AM
 · 
By  Dave Hengel