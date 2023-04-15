99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Bemidji Middle School announces fine arts students of the month

Bemidji Middle School recently announced Kahealani Munter, Mason LaVoi, Rory Sutton, Avery Cabritit and Emma Edevold as fine arts students of the month.

Pcitured from left: Kahealani Munter, Avery Cabritit and Emma Edevold. Not pictured: Mason LaVoi and Rory Sutton.
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 12:00 PM

Eighth-grader Kahealani Munter is the art student of the month. Her favorite thing to do is write stories and draw characters. She believes it is important to keep creating artwork by hand because she feels like it is a special and valuable skill and that certain things can't be replicated online. Munter likes when people notice the small details in her work. She creates an outlet for her emotions because sometimes there are things she can’t put into words. She also feels like her mind never stops thinking and making art helps her to get her ideas out.

The band student of the month is seventh-grade alto saxophonist Mason LaVoi. “He’s among the first students to enter the band room and the last to leave,” noted band director Christine Freundschuh. LaVoi always comes to class prepared and ready to work. When asked about what he enjoys most about his instrument, he said that he simply enjoys learning how to play better. His analytical and mechanical mind suits LaVoi well for perfecting his craft on his instrument as well as being an active member of the middle school's robotics team.

Seventh-grader Rory Sutton is the choir student of the month. Sutton chose to join choir because she loves music. She enjoys meeting new people and hanging out with people who love music as much as she does. In the future, she hopes to continue singing in choir all the way through high school. Music is part of Sutton's family as her grandpa is a vocalist and performs with a vocal group and her mom was a first-chair violinist in high school.

The orchestra student of the month is seventh-grade violinist Avery Cabritit. She says that she likes playing any type of music, but tends to favor dramatic pieces and rock. What she enjoys most about music is the freedom, art and creativity. Cabritit’s future goals are to memorize music and play as good as Lindsey Stirling.

Seventh-grader Emma Edevold is the art workshop student of the month. Emma’s favorite thing to make is fishing lures. She says that it’s important for humans to keep creating with their hands in this digital age because if we don’t make art, it will be forgotten. The thing she enjoys most about making things by hand is that each piece can be customized. Edevold creates things because it’s fun and helps her relax.

