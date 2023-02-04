Bemidji Middle School announces Fine Art Students of the Month

Bemidji Middle School recently announced Brynn Klaers, Aaron Langerak, Annabelle Weseloh and Landon Mutch as Fine Art Students of the month.

Eighth-grader Brynn Klaers is the art student of the month. Her favorite pieces of art to create are clay sculptures and she believes it's important that we keep creating things because it's engaging and rewarding to make something.

Klaers enjoys seeing what she’s making evolve and become closer to the final product. She creates in order to express what she can’t express with words.

The band student of the month is seventh-grader Aaron Langerak. He is a bassoonist and trombonist and is very active in the school as both a musician and an academic. Langerak's goal is to learn as many instruments as possible and play in concerts with the Bemidji Symphony Orchestra.

At the beginning of the year, he began on trombone and when the opportunity to try the bassoon he lept at the chance. Since taking on the bassoon, he’s been diligently working to learn how to play it at the same level that he performs on the trombone.

Sixth-grader Annabelle Weseloh is the choir fine arts student of the month. Weseloh chose to be in choir because she absolutely loves to sing, and she's working hard to improve her singing voice.

What she most enjoys about being in choir is singing, hanging out with her friends and listening to music. In the future, she hopes to continue to learn about music and improve her singing skills. Weseloh also plays piano and takes lessons at Headwaters Music and Arts, and joined the show choir at the middle school.

The art workshop student of the month is seventh-grader Landon Mutch. His favorite thing to make is fishing lures, and he said that it’s important that humans keep creating with their hands in this digital age so that we don’t have to fully rely on machines. The thing Mutch enjoys the most about creating things by hand is taking a piece of wood and turning it into something.