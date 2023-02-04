99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, February 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Bemidji Middle School announces Fine Art Students of the Month

Bemidji Middle School recently announced Brynn Klaers, Aaron Langerak, Annabelle Weseloh and Landon Mutch as the Fine Art Students of the month.

Untitled-1 copy.jpg
Pictured from left: A clay project done by Brynn Klaers, Aaron Langerak, Annabelle Weseloh and Landon Mutch.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 04, 2023 10:30 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Bemidji Middle School recently announced Brynn Klaers, Aaron Langerak, Annabelle Weseloh and Landon Mutch as Fine Art Students of the month.

Eighth-grader Brynn Klaers is the art student of the month. Her favorite pieces of art to create are clay sculptures and she believes it's important that we keep creating things because it's engaging and rewarding to make something.

Klaers enjoys seeing what she’s making evolve and become closer to the final product. She creates in order to express what she can’t express with words.

The band student of the month is seventh-grader Aaron Langerak. He is a bassoonist and trombonist and is very active in the school as both a musician and an academic. Langerak's goal is to learn as many instruments as possible and play in concerts with the Bemidji Symphony Orchestra.

At the beginning of the year, he began on trombone and when the opportunity to try the bassoon he lept at the chance. Since taking on the bassoon, he’s been diligently working to learn how to play it at the same level that he performs on the trombone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sixth-grader Annabelle Weseloh is the choir fine arts student of the month. Weseloh chose to be in choir because she absolutely loves to sing, and she's working hard to improve her singing voice.

What she most enjoys about being in choir is singing, hanging out with her friends and listening to music. In the future, she hopes to continue to learn about music and improve her singing skills. Weseloh also plays piano and takes lessons at Headwaters Music and Arts, and joined the show choir at the middle school.

The art workshop student of the month is seventh-grader Landon Mutch. His favorite thing to make is fishing lures, and he said that it’s important that humans keep creating with their hands in this digital age so that we don’t have to fully rely on machines. The thing Mutch enjoys the most about creating things by hand is taking a piece of wood and turning it into something.

Related Topics: BEMIDJI MIDDLE SCHOOL
By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
Untitled-1 copy.jpg
Community
Bemidji artist Nicholas Jackson visits Girl Scout Troop 176
Local illustrations artist Nicholas Jackson visited Girl Scout Troop 176 on Jan. 12 to discuss materials and some of the different techniques he uses to create art.
February 04, 2023 11:15 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Education web art
Community
Students in the news, Feb. 4
Students in the news
February 04, 2023 09:20 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
112520.N.BP.SENIOR.jpg
Community
Valentine's Bingo Party set for Feb. 14
The Bemidji Senior Center will host a Valentine's Bingo Party at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at the senior center, 216 Third St. NW.
February 03, 2023 03:41 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
092919.N.BP.CARNEGIE.jpg
Community
Parks and Rec to hold Yoga Mornings sessions
The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will host Yoga Mornings from 8 to 8:45 a.m. on Wednesdays, Feb. 8-15, in the Historic Carnegie Library's Lakeview Room, 426 Bemidji Ave. N.
February 03, 2023 01:12 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report