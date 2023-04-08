Bemidji Lions donate $500 to Bemidji High School sign language program

The Bemidji Lions Club recently donated $500 to the Bemidji High School sign language program.

BHS Administrative Services Director Colleen Cardenuto and Human Services Director Jordan Hickman were the guest speakers at a recent Bemidji Lions meeting.

"School graduation rates and the change to a five class period day from the present four class period day were among the many topics discussed," a release said.

Following the presentation, a $500 donation was presented to Cardenuto and Hickman for the high school's sign language program.