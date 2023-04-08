50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, April 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Bemidji Lions donate $500 to Bemidji High School sign language program

The Bemidji Lions Club recently donated $500 to the Bemidji High School sign language program.

IMG_2191.jpg
Pictured from left: Bemidji High School Human Services Director Jordan Hickman, Administrative Services Director Colleen Cardenuto and Bemidji Lions Club President Jessica Minske.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 9:30 AM

The Bemidji Lions Club recently donated $500 to the Bemidji High School sign language program.

BHS Administrative Services Director Colleen Cardenuto and Human Services Director Jordan Hickman were the guest speakers at a recent Bemidji Lions meeting.

"School graduation rates and the change to a five class period day from the present four class period day were among the many topics discussed," a release said.

Following the presentation, a $500 donation was presented to Cardenuto and Hickman for the high school's sign language program.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
Bemidji Parks and Recreation web art .jpg
Community
Parks and Rec to offer Basic Life Support Class
April 07, 2023 03:47 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
040823.N.BP.BUNNYBASH 6.jpg
Community
PHOTOS: Families kick off Easter weekend with Bunny Bash
April 07, 2023 02:02 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Bemidji Senior Center.jpg
Community
Bemidji Senior Center to hold rummage, jewelry sale April 14-15
April 07, 2023 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
040823.OP.BP.COMM.LLTC.png
Opinion
COMMENTARY: Empowering tribal colleges: The urgent need for Minnesota House Bill 750
April 08, 2023 06:50 AM
 · 
By  Helen Zaikina-Montgomery, Leech Lake Tribal College
Beltrami County Emergency Management.jpg
Local
Late-season snow and rapid warm-up could lead to spring flooding in Beltrami County
April 07, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Bemidji High School web art.jpg
Prep
MSHSL approves 2023-25 competitive section realignment; Updated list of Bemidji's current sections
April 07, 2023 02:25 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
GigaZone Gaming and TechXpo.jpg
Local
Over 35 exhibitors confirmed for first-ever TechXpo event, 6th GigaZone Gaming Championship
April 07, 2023 01:58 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report