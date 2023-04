Bemidji Lion's Club to host 42nd annual Flapjack Day Fundraiser

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Lions Club will host its 42nd annual Flapjack Day Fundraiser from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2, at First Lutheran Church, 900 Bemidji Ave. N.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and younger.

The breakfast includes pancakes, sausage, orange juice, milk and coffee. All proceeds go to support Lions charities.