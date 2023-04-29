99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Bemidji Jaycees donate $1,500 to Northwoods Battered Women's Shelter

Bemidji Jaycees Larissa Donovan and Brittany Isensee recently presented a check for $1,500 to the Northwoods Battered Women's Shelter from funds raised during the Brrrmidji Plunge held Feb. 11

Larissa Donovan check.jpeg
Pictured from left: Bemidji Jaycee Management Development Vice President Larissa Donovan, Northwoods Battered Women's Shelter Executive Director Chris Latzke, Bemidji Jaycees’ Public Relations Vice President Brittany Isensee, NBWS Assistant Director Michelle Carlson and NBWS Executive Assistant Tabby Delaney.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 9:30 AM

Bemidji Jaycees Larissa Donovan and Brittany Isensee recently presented a check for $1,500 to the Northwoods Battered Women's Shelter from funds raised by Donovan during the Bemidji Jaycees' Brrrmidji Plunge held Feb. 11 on Lake Bemidji.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
