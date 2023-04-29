Bemidji Jaycees donate $1,500 to Northwoods Battered Women's Shelter

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Bemidji Jaycees Larissa Donovan and Brittany Isensee recently presented a check for $1,500 to the Northwoods Battered Women's Shelter from funds raised by Donovan during the Bemidji Jaycees' Brrrmidji Plunge held Feb. 11 on Lake Bemidji.

