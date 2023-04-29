Bemidji Jaycees donate $1,500 to Northwoods Battered Women's Shelter
Bemidji Jaycees Larissa Donovan and Brittany Isensee recently presented a check for $1,500 to the Northwoods Battered Women's Shelter from funds raised by Donovan during the Bemidji Jaycees' Brrrmidji Plunge held Feb. 11 on Lake Bemidji.
