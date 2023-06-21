Bemidji Jaycees’ 79th Annual Water Carnival kicks off June 29

BEMIDJI — Back for another five days of summertime fun, Bemidji Jaycees’ Annual Water Carnival returns for its 79th year on Thursday, June 29.

Continuing through Tuesday, July 4, the Water Carnival will see the return of a whole slew of traditional events like the Grand Parade, Color Run, Water Ski Show, Red, White and Boom fireworks show and much more.

Merriam’s Midway

From carnival rides and games to a variety of different food vendors, Merriam’s Midway is set to open at 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 29, in the Sanford Center parking lot with rides running until around midnight. The midway will open at 1 p.m. each day through the remainder of the carnival.

Attendees enjoy carnival rides at Merriam's Midway on June 30, 2022, during the Bemidji Jaycees’ 78th Annual Water Carnival. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

Medallion Hunt

The first clue for the Medallion Hunt is set to be revealed on Monday, June 26, with more clues released each day on Lakeland News, Paul Bunyan Broadcasting, RP Broadcasting and on the Bemidji Jaycees website and Facebook page until the Medallion is found.

Interested participants can purchase their Medallion Hunt Buttons at the Bemidji Woolen Mills, Paul Bunyan Broadcasting/Hubbard Broadcasting, Visit Bemidji and myBemidji through June 26, with Water Carnival Buttons then available at the same locations through July 4.

The $3 Medallion button is required to win the $500 grand prize in the hunt, but it’s only available through June 26. The other button, called the Carnival button will be available all the way through July 4.

Bingo

Bingo at the Sanford Center site will open from 5 to 10 p.m. on Thursday, June 29. Bingo will continue at the Sanford Center parking lot from 1 to 10 p.m. from Friday, June 30, through Tuesday, July 4.

Several dozen people enjoy the bingo tent at Merriam's Midway on June 30, 2022, during the Bemidji Jaycees’ 78th Annual Water Carnival. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

Designer Purse Bingo will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 1. The doors will open at 2 p.m. and tickets are available at myBemidji starting on June 12. See the complete list of rules on the Bemidji Jaycees website.

Kid events

The Kiddie Parade will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 1. It will start at the Bemidji State University Bangsberg parking lot on 12th Street and go down Lake Boulevard onto Sixth Street and end at the entertainment tent at the waterfront.

Wagons, bikes, rollerblades, scooters and toy cars are on display as children make their way down Lake Boulevard for a Kiddie Parade on July 2, 2022, during the Bemidji Jaycees’ 78th Annual Water Carnival. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Following the parade inside the Entertainment Tent, Headwaters Science Center will hold a live demonstration from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. along with a bike giveaway.

For those interested in participating in the parade, pre-registration is available on the Jaycees website. Attendees can also download the form and bring it with them on the day of the event.

Double Your Fun Color Run

The Color Run is also on Saturday, July 1, with the Bemidji Junior Jaycees organizing the event.

The fun run starts at 9:30 a.m. at the Paul Bunyan Park parking lot and goes along the south shore of Lake Bemidji, loops back at the Nymore Boat Access and ends at the starting point.

Participants run through colored powder as part of the Double Your Fun Color Run on July 4, 2022, during the Bemidji Jaycees’ 78th Annual Water Carnival. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Interested participants can register online at bemidjijaycees.com as there will be no on-site registration.

There will be several color stations along the way to blast attendees with tons of colorful fun. Check-in for the event starts at 9:30 a.m. in the Rotary Pavilion at Paul Bunyan Park.

Entertainment tent

The Entertainment Tent will be open July 1-3 for events including live music, happy hour and a variety of games.

Tent events kick off on Saturday, July 1, with Purse Bingo. Ten designer purses are available for prizes and doors open at 2 p.m. with bingo to start at 3 p.m.

From 4 to 8 p.m. on July 2 will be Sunday Funday and live music will be available by Dynamic Sound Productions. Corey Medina and Brothers are slated to perform at 8 p.m. on Monday, July 3.

Grand Parade

The Grand Parade will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 2. It will start at the intersection of 15th Street and Beltrami Avenue and travel south on Beltrami Avenue, turn west on Fifth Street for one block and then head north along Minnesota Avenue, ending again on 15th Street.

Participants ride tricycles alongside the Party Store float as it makes its way down Fifth Street in the Grand Parade on July 3, 2022, during the Bemidji Jaycees’ 78th Annual Water Carnival. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

For those interested in participating in the parade, pre-registration on the Jaycees website is required by Monday, June 26. Registration fees after Monday are not refundable and a late registration fee will apply after June 26.

Bald Eagle Water Ski Show

Following the Grand Parade, the Bald Eagle Water Ski Show will perform at 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 2, at the Lake Bemidji waterfront near Paul Bunyan Park. Attendees are welcome to view this free show from Library Park, but according to the Jaycees, the best view of the show is on the hill in Library Park along the waterfront.

Admission is free for the event.

Bald Eagle Water Ski Club members create a pyramid during a show on July 3, 2022, during the Bemidji Jaycees’ 78th Annual Water Carnival. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

Red, White and Boom fireworks display

The Red, White and Boom fireworks display will be held at dusk, usually around 9:45 to 10:15 p.m., on Tuesday, July 4, on Lake Bemidji.

For the best view of the show, Jaycees recommend the south end of Lake Bemidji. Cameron Park is not a good viewing location as there are too many trees in the way according to the Jaycee website, but they can be seen well from Diamond Point Park, Library Park, Paul Bunyan Park and South Shore Park.

The fireworks barge will be located 450 feet north of the Nymore boat landing, which will be closed for 24 hours, beginning at midnight on July 4, for show preparation.