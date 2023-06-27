Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Bemidji High School Marching Band to host fundraiser June 27

Today at 11:18 AM

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji High School marching band is set to host a fundraiser starting at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27, at the high school, 2900 Division St. W.

This fundraiser is to help the marching band purchase new uniforms.

A meal of pulled pork and all the fixings, followed by an outdoor show by the award-winning band.

The meal begins in the commons at 5:30 p.m. and the show starts on the track at 7 p.m.

The cost is $15 per person.

For more information call (218)-368-7163.

