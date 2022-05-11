99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Bemidji Garden Club to hold spring plant sale

The Bemidji Garden Club will host a spring plant sale from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 21, at the Beltrami County Fairgrounds 4-H building, 7223 Fairgrounds Rd. NW.

tomato-plant.jpg
Pioneer file photo
By Pioneer Staff Report
May 11, 2022 10:30 AM
BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Garden Club will host a spring plant sale from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 21, at the Beltrami County Fairgrounds 4-H building, 7223 Fairgrounds Rd. NW.

There will be a wide variety of sun and shade perennials, native plants, annuals, vegetables and herbs for sale, all of which have been donated by garden club members. There will also be some seeds for sale, a release said.

"As participating sponsors in the Birds, Bees and Butterflies projects in our community, the plant sale will showcase and have for sale native and other perennial plants that support Monarch butterflies, bees and birds," the release said.

The organizations will use the proceeds from the sale for gardening education and outreach in Bemidji.

For more information contact Linda Autrey at (218) 766-8212 .

