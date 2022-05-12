Bemidji Early Childhood to hold annual garage sale

BEMIDJI — Bemidji Early Childhood and Family Education will host its sixth annual Baby and Kids Garage Sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, at the Bemidji High School, 2900 Division St. W.

Vendor booths are available for $40, clothes must be for children and maternity.

For more information contact (218) 333-3119 or ecfebemidji@gmail.com .