Bemidji Early Childhood to hold annual garage sale
Bemidji Early Childhood and Family Education will host its sixth annual Baby and Kids Garage Sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, at the Bemidji High School.
BEMIDJI — Bemidji Early Childhood and Family Education will host its sixth annual Baby and Kids Garage Sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, at the Bemidji High School, 2900 Division St. W.
Vendor booths are available for $40, clothes must be for children and maternity.
For more information contact (218) 333-3119 or ecfebemidji@gmail.com .
The Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will host its annual Daddy-Daughter Dance from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Hampton Inn and Suites, 1019 Paul Bunyan Drive S.
The Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will host a series of yoga classes "Yoga to Build Immunity and Vitality" from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Mondays, Feb. 6-20, at the Carnegie Library.
The Parkinson's Support Group is set to meet at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at Sanford Health Windsong, 1010 Anne St. NW.
Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors recently congratulated leaders of Aurora Waasakone Community of Learners on opening their new school, located at 3604 Bemidji Ave. North, in Bemidji.