99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, February 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Bemidji Eagles donate funds for Hippocampe all-terrain wheelchairs

A $3,000 check was donated from the Bemidji Eagles Aerie No. 351 and a $200 check from Bemidji Eagles Auxillary No. 351.

IMG_20230216_085535.jpg
Val Ahrens, left, presents checks from the Bemidji Eagles to Deanna Hand for Hippocampe all-terrain wheelchairs.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 25, 2023 11:17 AM

Val Ahrens recently presented checks to Deanna Hand for Hippocampe all-terrain wheelchairs. Hand is the PE teacher at Horace May Elementary and works with Developmental Adapted Physical Education (DAPE).

A $3,000 check was donated from the Bemidji Eagles Aerie No. 351 and a $200 check from Bemidji Eagles Auxillary No. 351.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
Education web art
Community
Students in the news, Feb. 25
February 25, 2023 09:23 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Community
Parkinson's Support Group set to meet March 8
February 24, 2023 10:46 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Esty luggage.jpg
Community
Bemidji's Peter Nordquist is still helping, inspiring others to assist Ukrainians one year later
February 24, 2023 10:37 AM
 · 
By  Dennis Doeden