Bemidji Eagles donate funds for Hippocampe all-terrain wheelchairs
A $3,000 check was donated from the Bemidji Eagles Aerie No. 351 and a $200 check from Bemidji Eagles Auxillary No. 351.
Val Ahrens recently presented checks to Deanna Hand for Hippocampe all-terrain wheelchairs. Hand is the PE teacher at Horace May Elementary and works with Developmental Adapted Physical Education (DAPE).
