Bemidji Eagles donate $1,500 to Kick'n Up Kountry Hopes Dreams and Smiles fund
John and Val Ahrens from Bemidji Eagles No. 351 recently presented a $1,500 donation to Glen Brazier and Ardell Larson of Kick'n Up Kountry for Hopes Dreams and Smiles fund, which is used to bring children with life-threatening diseases to the music festival in Karlstad.
