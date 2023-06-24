Bemidji Eagles donate $1,500 to Kick'n Up Kountry Hopes Dreams and Smiles fund

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

John and Val Ahrens from Bemidji Eagles No. 351 recently presented a $1,500 donation to Glen Brazier and Ardell Larson of Kick'n Up Kountry for Hopes Dreams and Smiles fund, which is used to bring children with life-threatening diseases to the music festival in Karlstad.

