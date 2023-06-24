Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

Bemidji Eagles donate $1,500 to Kick'n Up Kountry Hopes Dreams and Smiles fund

Bemidji Eagles No. 351 recently donated $1,500 to Kick'n Up Kountry's Hopes Dreams and Smiles fund, which is used to bring children with life-threatening diseases to the music festival.

Kick'n Up Kountry donation.jpg
Val and John Ahrens from Bemidji Eagles No. 351 present a check donation to Glen Brazier and Ardell Larson of Kick'n Up Kountry.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 12:30 PM

John and Val Ahrens from Bemidji Eagles No. 351 recently presented a $1,500 donation to Glen Brazier and Ardell Larson of Kick'n Up Kountry for Hopes Dreams and Smiles fund, which is used to bring children with life-threatening diseases to the music festival in Karlstad.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
