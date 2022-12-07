SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Community
Bemidji Covenant to host ‘Christmas for a Cause’

Bemidji Covenant Church will host Hands of Action's "Christmas for a Cause" event at 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at the church, 5405 Hart Lane NW.

Christmas for a Cause.jpg
Contributed
December 07, 2022 04:11 PM
BEMIDJI — Bemidji Covenant Church will host Hands of Action's "Christmas for a Cause" event at 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at the church, 5405 Hart Lane NW.

Doors open at 5:45 p.m. Dinner will be a gluten-free meal catered by Minnesota Nice Cafe. The featured speaker will be Jenni Thyng.

"Join us this Christmas season as we focus on the hope that is offered through Christmas," a release said. "Jenni will be sharing and inviting us to welcome in the joy that comes from celebrating the birth of Jesus."

Tickets are $35 each and are available at QFM or by calling (218) 368-3429. For more information, visit facebook.com/handsofactioninternational.

