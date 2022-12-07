Bemidji Covenant to host ‘Christmas for a Cause’
Bemidji Covenant Church will host Hands of Action's "Christmas for a Cause" event at 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at the church, 5405 Hart Lane NW.
Doors open at 5:45 p.m. Dinner will be a gluten-free meal catered by Minnesota Nice Cafe. The featured speaker will be Jenni Thyng.
"Join us this Christmas season as we focus on the hope that is offered through Christmas," a release said. "Jenni will be sharing and inviting us to welcome in the joy that comes from celebrating the birth of Jesus."
Tickets are $35 each and are available at QFM or by calling (218) 368-3429. For more information, visit facebook.com/handsofactioninternational.
