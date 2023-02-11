Bemidji Community Food Shelf's 2022 Stuff-A-Truck program raises more than $13,000

More than 9,000 pounds of food products and $13,147 was donated as part of the fall 2022 Bemidji Community Food Shelf Stuff-A-Truck food fundraiser.

The fundraiser ran from October through Nov. 19, 2022, and donations were collected through the Bemidji Area Schools and at Market Place Foods.

The money that was donated will be used to purchase fresh produce at the Bemidji Community Food Shelf, a release said.

"Stuff-A-Truck provides a much-needed boost going into the holidays for us and the funds we get through Stuff-A-Truck allow us to provide fresh produce throughout the winter months to the hundreds of families that come to the food shelf every week," Michael Olson, executive director of the Bemidji Community Food Shelf, said in the release.

The Stuff-A-Truck program is an annual fall event sponsored by the Bemidji Area Schools, Market Place Foods and Paul Bunyan Broadcasting.