Bemidji Community Food Shelf to hold Spring Plant Sale

The Bemidji Community Food Shelf will hold its annual Spring Plant Sale from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 20, at the food shelf, 1260 Exchange Ave. SE.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 11:24 AM

"This annual event provides resources for our garden, from which all the produce generated is distributed through the food shelf and back to the community," a release said.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
