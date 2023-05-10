Bemidji Community Food Shelf to hold Spring Plant Sale
BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Community Food Shelf will hold its annual Spring Plant Sale from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 20, at the food shelf, 1260 Exchange Ave. SE.
"This annual event provides resources for our garden, from which all the produce generated is distributed through the food shelf and back to the community," a release said.
