Bemidji Chamber congratulates Aurora Waasakone

Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors recently congratulated leaders of Aurora Waasakone Community of Learners on opening their new school, located at 3604 Bemidji Ave. North.

Aurora Waasakone Community of Learners is a K-8 public charter school with a focus on place-based education, environmental education and interdisciplinary learning, a release said.

Learn more about their mission by visiting https://bit.ly/3HjNxmE.

