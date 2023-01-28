Bemidji Chamber congratulates Aurora Waasakone
Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors recently congratulated leaders of Aurora Waasakone Community of Learners on opening their new school, located at 3604 Bemidji Ave. North, in Bemidji.
Aurora Waasakone Community of Learners is a K-8 public charter school with a focus on place-based education, environmental education and interdisciplinary learning, a release said.
Learn more about their mission by visiting
https://bit.ly/3HjNxmE.
The Headwaters Quilt Guild of Bemidji will host its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at A Stitch in Time, 200 Paul Bunyan Drive S, Suite No. 2.
The Bemidji Senior Center will host a 'Games Galore and More' event at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, at the senior center, 216 Third St. NW.
Family Game Night kits are now available from the Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department, which include games and fun activities for the whole family.