Bemidji Chamber congratulates Aurora Waasakone

Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors recently congratulated leaders of Aurora Waasakone Community of Learners on opening their new school, located at 3604 Bemidji Ave. North, in Bemidji.

Aurora Waasakone.jpg
Pictured from left: Ambassador Brian Bissonette, Chamber Executive Director Abby Randall, Ambassador Jill Beardsley, Co-founder and Teacher Shanna Reiners, Co-founder and Executive Director Anna Wallin, with Ambassadors Ashley Stevens, Benita Dingman and Naomi Kapaun.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
January 28, 2023 11:17 AM
Share
Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors recently congratulated leaders of Aurora Waasakone Community of Learners on opening their new school, located at 3604 Bemidji Ave. North.

Aurora Waasakone Community of Learners is a K-8 public charter school with a focus on place-based education, environmental education and interdisciplinary learning, a release said.

Learn more about their mission by visiting  https://bit.ly/3HjNxmE.

