99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, April 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Bemidji Chamber congratulates AirCorps Aviation on recent expansion

Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors congratulated Erik Hokuf, General Manager of AirCorps Aviation, on a recent expansion to an additional location at 1180 Adams Ave. NW, in Bemidji.

Aircorps Aviation.JPG
Pictured from left: Ambassadors Sylvia Wildgen and Brian Bissonette, General Manager Erik Hokuf, Ambassador Barb Treat and Chamber Executive Director Abby Randall.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 10:14 AM

Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors recently congratulated Erik Hokuf, general manager of AirCorps Aviation, on a recent expansion to an additional location at 1180 Adams Ave. NW, in Bemidji.

AirCorps Aviation specializes in the restoration, maintenance and rebuilding of vintage WWII aircrafts with the new location primarily being used for restoration work.

Ambassadors were able to tour the new location while work was being done on a P-51C airplane.

Learn more about AirCorps at aircorpsaviation.com.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
Community
Parkinson's Support Group set to meet May 10
April 30, 2023 10:29 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Community
Fleur de Lis Arts Gallery to present 'The Found Object'
April 29, 2023 01:32 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Vitalant blood drive web art
Community
Vitalant community blood drives bring in 28 volunteers
April 29, 2023 11:31 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
050323.S.BP.BSUSOFT Kyla Damerow.jpg
College
SOFTBALL: Beavers walk off SMSU as Damerow spins 9-inning shutout
April 29, 2023 07:39 PM
 · 
By  Christian Babcock
Chrissy Downwind.jpg
Local
Chrissy Downwind promoted to VP for American Indian student success for BSU, NTC
April 28, 2023 01:39 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Ctrl + Z graphic.jpg
Lifestyle
GENERATIONS: Why didn’t anyone ever tell me that?
April 29, 2023 07:44 AM
 · 
By  Sue Bruns, Special to the Pioneer
Garrett Photo.JPG
Business
Northwest Minnesota business owner named Minnesota Young Entrepreneur of the Year
April 30, 2023 06:12 AM
 · 
By  Ingrid Harbo