Bemidji Chamber congratulates AirCorps Aviation on recent expansion

Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors recently congratulated Erik Hokuf, general manager of AirCorps Aviation, on a recent expansion to an additional location at 1180 Adams Ave. NW, in Bemidji.

AirCorps Aviation specializes in the restoration, maintenance and rebuilding of vintage WWII aircrafts with the new location primarily being used for restoration work.

Ambassadors were able to tour the new location while work was being done on a P-51C airplane.

Learn more about AirCorps at aircorpsaviation.com.