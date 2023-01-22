Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors welcome Pizza Ranch
Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors recently congratulated the owners of Pizza Ranch on opening their Bemidji location, 1635 Paul Bunyan Drive NW.
Pizza Ranch features a buffet, carry-out and delivery, along with a FunZone Arcade. The hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
To learn more, visit pizzaranch.com.
North Country Food Bank will offer a mobile food distribution from 11 a.m. to noon on Monday, Jan. 30, at the Bagley Farmers Market lot along Great Northern Drive SW.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 1260 recently held a Pearl Harbor dinner and award ceremony at the Bemidji Eagles Club.
DUBUQUE, Iowa — Bryce Kondos of Laporte was recently named to the dean's list at Clark University in Dubuque, Iowa, for maintaining a GPA of 3.65 or higher while completing at least 12 credits during the fall 2022 semester.
Harmony Food Co-op will host a Ramen Your Way cooking class at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, at Harmony, 302 Irvine Ave. NW.