Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors welcome Pizza Ranch

Harmony Food Co-op will host a Ramen Your Way cooking class at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, at Harmony, 302 Irvine Ave. NW.

DUBUQUE, Iowa — Bryce Kondos of Laporte was recently named to the dean's list at Clark University in Dubuque, Iowa, for maintaining a GPA of 3.65 or higher while completing at least 12 credits during the fall 2022 semester.

North Country Food Bank will offer a mobile food distribution from 11 a.m. to noon on Monday, Jan. 30, at the Bagley Farmers Market lot along Great Northern Drive SW.

Pizza Ranch features a buffet, carry-out and delivery, along with a FunZone Arcade. The hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.