Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors welcome Pizza Ranch

Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors recently congratulated the owners of Pizza Ranch on opening their Bemidji location, 1635 Paul Bunyan Drive NW. 

Pictured from left: Ambassadors Sylvia Wildgen, Betsie Curb and Jerry Downs, with owner Dennis Johnson, assistant managers Joy and Faith McIntyre, owner and general manager Kevin McIntyre, Ambassadors Benita Dingman and Brian Bissonette, surrounded by family and friends.
By Pioneer Staff Report
January 22, 2023 09:45 AM
Pizza Ranch features a buffet, carry-out and delivery, along with a FunZone Arcade. The hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

To learn more, visit  pizzaranch.com.

